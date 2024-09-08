Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.58

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.58 and traded as high as C$24.92. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$24.55, with a volume of 983,805 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.58.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

