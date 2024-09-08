Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.49.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

