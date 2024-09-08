Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 7,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 68,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Ambow Education Trading Up 0.9 %

About Ambow Education

(Get Free Report)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.