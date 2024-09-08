Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 7,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 68,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Ambow Education Trading Up 0.9 %
About Ambow Education
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambow Education
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.