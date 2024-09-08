American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.41

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $11.01. American Software shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 147,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,812,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 570,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,133 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

