AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 12.6 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

