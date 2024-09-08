Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $154.67

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

