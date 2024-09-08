Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

