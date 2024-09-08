Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Advance Auto Parts worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

AAP stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

