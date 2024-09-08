Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,308 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

