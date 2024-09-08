Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

