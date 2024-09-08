Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Portland General Electric worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $6,152,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

POR stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

