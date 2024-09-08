Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avery Dennison worth $42,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,517.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

