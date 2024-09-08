ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.08 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 360,985 shares changing hands.

ANGLE Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of £38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

See Also

