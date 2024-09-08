Arbitrum Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $98.41 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.51109 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 995 active market(s) with $106,783,440.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

