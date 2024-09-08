Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0607 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00040288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.