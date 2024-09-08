Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.67 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ark has a market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001368 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,293,578 coins and its circulating supply is 183,292,704 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

