Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 92,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $117.84 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

