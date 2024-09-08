Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.97. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

