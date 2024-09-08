Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

