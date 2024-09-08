Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00036932 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $30.22 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,173.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00556702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00081488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.