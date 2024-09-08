Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE ASAN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $17,100,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

