Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

