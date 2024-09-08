Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $178.00 at Citigroup

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $193.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.08.

ASND stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

