Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMR stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

