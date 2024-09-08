Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

