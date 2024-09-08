Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

