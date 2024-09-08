Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

SCHG stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

