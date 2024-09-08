Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.