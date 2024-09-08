Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 4,710 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.