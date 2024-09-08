Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.06

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and traded as low as $28.88. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 9,163 shares.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.