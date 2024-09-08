ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

