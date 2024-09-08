AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of AT&T worth $575,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,079,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

