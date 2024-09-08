Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 15.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 1,098,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,343. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

