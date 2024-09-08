Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $247.69. 245,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

