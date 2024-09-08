Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $8.41 on Friday, reaching $496.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average is $487.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

