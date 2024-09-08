Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 4,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

