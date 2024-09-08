Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $381.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.51. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

