Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

