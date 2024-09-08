Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

