AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 7.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of AutoZone worth $165,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 33.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Price Performance
NYSE:AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,058.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,998.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.