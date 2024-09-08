Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

