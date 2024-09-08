Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.73. Avante shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Avante alerts:

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Avante had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avante Corp. will post 0.0048178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.