Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.20. 280,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

