Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $637.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00007857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $637.65 million and $13.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.41 or 0.99904401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,382,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,363,932.67754903 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.32707387 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $13,784,953.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

