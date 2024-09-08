Ballentine Partners LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.15. 261,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,708. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

