Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $8.67 on Friday, hitting $456.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,746. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average is $447.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

