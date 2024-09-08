Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,536,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,621. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

