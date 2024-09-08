Ballentine Partners LLC Has $52.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.60. The stock had a trading volume of 142,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.