Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 13,712 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

