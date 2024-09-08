Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.43. 1,116,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

